Henderson Lake drawdown begins August 5

The St. Martin Parish Government has scheduled a drawdown for Henderson Lake in St. Martin Parish to manage aquatic vegetation and improve fisheries habitat based on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries recommendations.

The southern control structure gates will open on Monday, August 5, 2024. The lake will dewater at a rate of two to four inches per day until it reaches three feet below pool stage (six feet MSL at the USGS Lake Pelba gauge). Local rainfall in the surrounding watershed could impact the dewatering rate. The drawdown will conclude on Friday, November 1, 2024, when the lake is allowed to refill.

Houseboat owners are encouraged to take any necessary precautions as soon as possible. During the drawdown, boaters can access the lake from the private ramps along the southern levee. Boaters should use caution as numerous obstructions will be exposed or may be present just under the water’s surface. Boaters should also be cautious about potential interactions with Silver Carp as the lower water levels are conducive to those fish jumping around moving vessels.

In addition to the control of overabundant aquatic vegetation, the drawdown will benefit the lake’s fish population by promoting a balanced predator-prey relationship, where forage fish are more available to predator species. The dewatering will improve the spawning habitat by promoting the decomposition and drying of organic materials such as leaf litter and submerged vegetation, according to Wildlife and Fisheries.

Herbicide applications will continue during the drawdown period.

The Henderson Lake Waterbody Management Plan can be viewed at: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/resources/category/freshwater-inland-fish/inland-waterbody-management-plans.

