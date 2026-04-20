Former St. Martinville Mayor Thomas Nelson Dies

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The city of St. Martinville is mourning the loss of former Mayor Thomas Nelson, a longtime public servant remembered for decades of leadership and community service.

Nelson served 26 years as a Police Juror, representing the Cade area and helping guide development and improvements that shaped the community. He later went on to serve as mayor of St. Martinville for 12 consecutive years, leading the city through steady growth and progress.

Officials say Nelson was known for his commitment to public service and his belief that leadership meant showing up for the community every day.

A Facebook post from city officials says, “To his family, his loved ones, and all those whose lives he touched, our city wraps its arms around you in this moment of grief. May you find comfort in the memories, strength in one another, and peace in knowing his legacy lives on in St. Martinville.”

No funeral arrangements have been announced at this time. KATC will provide updates as they become available.