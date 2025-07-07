I-10 entrance ramp blocked in Henderson

Louisiana DOTD is reporting that the entrance ramp to I-10 East in Henderson is blocked.

As of 11:15 a.m., the entrance ramp from La. 347 to Interstate 10 East is blocked due to a spilled load, the DOTD tweeted.

According to the tweet, congestion is minimal.

Here's more detail from 511la.org

HENDERSON, La. - DOTD announces that effective immediately, the eastbound I-10 on-ramp and the south La. 347 roundabout in Henderson are closed to the traveling public due to a chemical spill. Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route. DOTD will notify the public once the roads are re-opened.

Motorists should use an alternate route.