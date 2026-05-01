Entire city of St. Martinville without power

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The entire city of St. Martinville has been without power for more than eight hours, according to Mayor Jason Willis.

Willis said they believe the issued spurred from a lightning strike to the substation during Thursday afternoon's bad weather. The power outage began sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m., and as of 9:55 p.m., power has not been restored.

The mayor said the city called Lafayette Utilities System to assist in the outage, and all has been done on the city's end to restore power, but the city transmits their power from Entergy Louisiana, and they are still waiting for Entergy to make restorations. According to Willis, Entergy is en route to fix the issue, and he hopes power will be restored to residents in the coming hours, but there is no set timeline on when customers can expect power to return.

KATC will update with any further information as it is made available.