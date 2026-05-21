Endangered missing child advisory issued for 3-year-old in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory Thursday evening for a 3-year-old girl last seen in St. Martinville.

Authorities say Malania Charles was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on Cypress Gardens Drive.

Detectives said the child is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, 19-year-old Miylah Charles.

According to Louisiana State Police, Malania is a Black female with black shoulder-length braids with pink beads and brown eyes. She is about 3 feet tall, weighs approximately 35 pounds and was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a peach-colored shirt with a cat on the front.

Miylah Charles is described as a Black female with brown eyes. She is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 118 pounds.

Investigators believe the two may be traveling in a gray 2021 Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate 519GCU.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Martinville Police Department at (337) 394-3071 or call 911.