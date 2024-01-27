Deputies searching for suspect they say shot man, injured dog

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that injured a man and his dog.

Matthew Christopher Muse, 38, of Baton Rouge is wanted on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated felony cruelty to animals.

Sheriff Becket Breaux tells us that he's wanted in connection with a shooting that happened around 2:15 p.m. on Friday on Interstate 10 westbound over the Atchafalaya Basin.

When deputies arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound, who was taken to the hospital. His dog was with him and also was injured, deputies say.

Following the shooting, Muse was last seen traveling westbound on Interstate 10 in a 2013 Dark Blue Lexus GS350, with a Louisiana license plate, #425DGI. He is described as a black male, 6’3” and weighs approximately 184 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Detectives are asking anyone who was traveling on Interstate 10 on the Atchafalaya Basin at the time of this incident and witnessed the shooting to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (337) 394-3071 or you can report it via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030. All callers remain anonymous and if your tip leads to his arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.

The investigation remains ongoing.