Deputies, school officials investigating vandalism at BBHS

Law enforcement and school officials are investigating vandalism at Breaux Bridge High School.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies say the vandalism was discovered Sunday night. Someone vandalized the school with toilet paper and spray paint, and damaged a statue of the school mascot.

We reached out to the St. Martin Parish School System, and Superintendent Frederick Wiltz tells us an investigation is underway.

"At this time, there is no indication of who the responsible parties are. The administration will conduct an internal investigation and determine what steps need to be taken moving forward," he told KATC.

The incident will require clean-up, the superintendent said.

Anyone with information about the incident can report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or you can report it using the free P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous, and could receive a cash reward for information.