Deputies asking for information to solve deadly hit-and-run crash

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies are asking for help to solve a fatal hit-and-run that happened Monday.

Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Doyle Melancon Road in the Breaux Bridge area just before 7 a.m. on March 24.

They found a man lying on the side of the road; he was pronounced dead at the scene, the result of a hit and run. They identified him as Charles LeBlanc, 86, of Breaux Bridge.

The investigation is underway, and deputies are asking anyone with information regarding a suspect or a suspect vehicle to call the office at 337-394-3071. It can also be reported to St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling 337-441-3030 or via the free P3 Tips App. All callers remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.