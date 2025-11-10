Deputies arrest one in Sunday slaying

A St. Martinville man has been booked in connection with the Sunday slaying of another man.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said his deputies were called to the 1900 block of Cypress Island Highway shortly after noon on Sunday, to investigate a shooting.

They found a man who had been shot in the head lying in the living room of a home. After an investigation they arrested Delian Mallery, 19, of St. Martinville.

He was booked with second-degree murder. No bond has been set for his release as of yet.

The identity of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin, the sheriff says.

