Community meeting to address flood protection

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. — The Atchafalaya Basin Keeper hosted a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss their proposal to the State's Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority.

The meeting took place at the Catahoula Multipurpose Building.

Residents had the chance to learn about the group's plan to remove unwanted sediment and repurpose it to help restore coastal parishes struggling with severe land loss.

But the conversation is not over yet — another meeting is planned in the coming months.

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is currently developing its 2029 master plan, and for the first time, the Atchafalaya Basin will be included in that plan.

Read more about Atchafalaya Basinkeeper's Management Plan for the Basin.

Details on the next event:

Wednesday, December 10

5:30 pm - 7:30 pm

Bayou Pigeon Heritage Hall

39315 LA-75 Plaquemine, LA 70764

Facebook Event [facebook.com]