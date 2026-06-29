Clarence "Junior" Martin, musician and accordion maker, has died

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 1:00 PM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette for Clarence "Junior" Martin, age 85, who passed away peacefully at his home in Scott on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Wednesday from 7:45 AM until the time of services.

Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery.

Deacon Robert Klingman will officiate the service.

Here's his obituary:

Clarence "Junior" Martin was a devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather and great-grandfather, accomplished craftsman, respected businessman, and an icon in Cajun music. His life was defined by faith, family, hard work, and an unwavering passion for creating music that touched generations.

A graduate of Rayne High School, Junior discovered his love for music at an early age, teaching himself to play the steel guitar when he was just sixteen years old. Throughout his lifetime, he performed and recorded with more than fifty bands, earning the admiration of fellow musicians and audiences alike. His extraordinary musical talents were recognized with numerous honors, including his induction into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, as well as multiple awards presented by the Cajun French Music Association.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Junior built a successful career in residential construction as the owner of Martin & Sons Builders. Following his retirement from construction, he combined his exceptional woodworking abilities with his passion for music by founding Martin Accordions. As a master craftsman, he designed and handcrafted custom accordions renowned for their quality, craftsmanship, and distinctive sound. Today, musicians throughout Louisiana, across the United States, and around the world proudly perform with instruments bearing the Martin name. His workshop was more than a place of business-it was where his creativity flourished and where he found his greatest joy.

Outside of his work, Junior was an avid golfer who treasured time spent with family and friends. He will be remembered for his remarkable talents and the lasting impact he made on both the construction and Cajun music communities.

He is survived by his children, Pennye Huval, Anthony Martin, Arline Martin St. Germain and her husband, Lee, Carl Martin and his companion, Tina, and Alan Huval; his grandchildren, Joel (Lily), Jessica (Dwight), Jonathan, Garrett, Kimberly, Ashley, and Austin; his great-grandson, Benjamin; his brother, Donald Martin, Sr. and his wife, Patricia; his sister-in-law, Alice Martin; and numerous extended family members and cherished friends.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patsy Benoit Martin; his parents, Vergie Menard Martin and Clarence Joseph Martin, Sr.; his daughter, Loraine Stephens; his grandson, Benjamin Stephens; and his brother, Lyman Martin.

Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Martin, Carl Martin, Alan Huval, Joel Martin, Dwight Thibodeaux, and Austin Huval. Lee St. Germain will serve as honorary pallbearer.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff of Hospice of Acadiana for the exceptional care, comfort, and kindness shown to Junior and his loved ones during his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Clarence "Junior" Martin to the Cajun French Music Association (CFMA), Lafayette Chapter, P.O. Box 92575, Lafayette, LA 70509, in honor of his lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Cajun music.