ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The entire city of St. Martinville is under a boil advisory until further notice due to loss of pressure caused by a major leak off of Aubrey Ozenne Road.

Customers from Aubrey Ozenne Road to Terrace Highway and on Terrace Highway from Aubrey Ozenne Road to Capritto Road will be without water until the leak is repaired. It is unknown how long the repair will take at this time.