Cecilia water corporation issues boil advisory

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Cecilia Water Corporation has issued a boil advisory for residents in the area stretching from the intersection of Highway 678 near 2747 Grand Point Highway to I-10.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Residents are advised to boil all water intended for consumption, including drinking, cooking, and preparing food, for at least one full minute.

Updates will be provided as the Cecilia Water Corporation monitors the situation and tests confirm that water quality has returned to safe levels.