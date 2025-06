CECILIA, La. — The boil advisory put into place for the Cecilia Water Corporation has now been lifted in all areas.

The boil advisory, put into effect on June 11, affected customers from all of the east side of Bayou Teche, all of the Cecilia area, all of Anse Broussard Highway, all of the Grand Anse area and all of the Grand Point area up to 3163 Grand Point Hwy.