Cecilia schools to resume normal operations

According to district officials, Cecilia schools are operating on a normal schedule today, despite a water main break forcing early dismissals yesterday.

The district says it will provide updates if any schedule changes become necessary.

Thursday's break forced early dismissals at four schools: Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, Cecilia Junior High, and Cecilia High.

Officials say they will continue to assess the water situation. KATC reached out to the superintendent's office for more information.