Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Cecilia schools to resume normal operations

St. Martin Parish School Board
KATC photo
St. Martin Parish School Board
Posted
and last updated

According to district officials, Cecilia schools are operating on a normal schedule today, despite a water main break forcing early dismissals yesterday.

The district says it will provide updates if any schedule changes become necessary.

Thursday's break forced early dismissals at four schools: Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, Cecilia Junior High, and Cecilia High.

Officials say they will continue to assess the water situation. KATC reached out to the superintendent's office for more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.