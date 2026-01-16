Cecilia schools to resume normal operations

According to district officials, Cecilia schools are operating on a normal schedule today, despite a water main break forcing early dismissals yesterday.
The district says it will provide updates if any schedule changes become necessary.
Thursday's break forced early dismissals at four schools: Cecilia Primary, Teche Elementary, Cecilia Junior High, and Cecilia High.
Officials say they will continue to assess the water situation. KATC reached out to the superintendent's office for more information.