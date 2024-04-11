Cecilia High School Band Needs Your Help

The Cecilia High School Mighty Marching Bulldogs are off to Atlanta, Georgia, to compete in the Viewers Choice Battle of the Bands! This is a huge opportunity for these hard-working students to showcase their talents on a national stage.

Here's how you can help:

Choose a student to sponsor: A graphic is available showing all the participating students.

A graphic is available showing all the participating students. Select your donation level: There are three sponsorship levels: Green ($20), Gold ($40), and Platinum ($60).

There are three sponsorship levels: Green ($20), Gold ($40), and Platinum ($60). Send your donation: Donations can be made via Venmo (QR code provided), cash (in an envelope with the student's name), or check made payable to Cecilia Band Boosters.

Every contribution counts!

In the past few years, the CHS Mighty Marching Bulldogs have grown tremendously. This trip to Atlanta allows them to compete against bands from across the country, a truly valuable experience.

For more information, contact Mr. King at julian_king@saintmartinschools.org.