Breaux Bridge man killed in early morning crash

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a 911 call on Friday just after midnight about a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 1000 block of Cypress Island Extension, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.
Langston Timothy Mayfield, 34, of Breaux Bridge was initially involved in a single-vehicle crash. He was walking from the scene when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Cypress Island Extension. Mayfield died from the injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash investigation remains ongoing, and toxicology results are pending.
