Breaux Bridge man killed after crashing into school bus

A 38-year-old Breaux Bridge man was killed after colliding with a school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 7:00 am regarding a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the 1000 block of Poche Bridge Road, in Breaux Bridge, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2011 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a southbound St. Martin Parish school bus.

The driver of the Elantra, who was later identified as Arthur St. Amant Joubert was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported regarding the occupants of the bus.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

