Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Martin Parish

Actions

Breaux Bridge man killed after crashing into school bus

St. Martin Parish Sheriff
KATC photo
St. Martin Parish Sheriff
Posted
and last updated

A 38-year-old Breaux Bridge man was killed after colliding with a school bus Thursday morning.

Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 7:00 am regarding a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in the 1000 block of Poche Bridge Road, in Breaux Bridge, according to Sheriff Becket Breaux.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 2011 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound crossed the center line for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a southbound St. Martin Parish school bus.

The driver of the Elantra, who was later identified as Arthur St. Amant Joubert was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

No other injuries were reported regarding the occupants of the bus.

The investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.