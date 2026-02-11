Breaux Bridge man dies in Iberville Parish crash

A 60-year-old Breaux Bridge man has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-10 in Iberville Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Nathan Smiling was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado west on I-10 near milepost 128 shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday, when he crashed. The Silverado became disabled in the roadway, blocking both westbound lanes. A 2013 International box truck traveling west then hit the disabled Silverado.

Smiling was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries, authorities report.

No charges are pending at this time, but state police say impairment may have been a factor in the crash. Routine toxicology samples will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.