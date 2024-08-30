Breaux Bridge man dies in crash

A Breaux Bridge man died early Friday after he was hit by a vehicle while walking on Cypress Island Extension.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux said the crash happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of the road.

Langston Timothy Mayfield, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Mayfield had been in a single-vehicle crash and was walking away from it on the road when he was struck by another vehicle going east on the road, the sheriff said.

The crash investigation remains ongoing, and toxicology results are pending.

The sheriff said he wanted to thank the Breaux Bridge Police Department for their assistance with the crash investigation.