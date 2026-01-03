Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Breaux Bridge man dies in ATV crash

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash.

On Friday, January 2, 2026, shortly after 9 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a single ATV crash in the 1400 block of Bayou Portage Road in St. Martinville. Authorities say two men were injured in the crash and were transported to a local hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, one of the men, Lane Smith, 25, of Breaux Bridge, died early Saturday morning as a result of his injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

