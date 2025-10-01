Breaux Bridge man booked with attempted murder

A Breaux Bridge man was booked with attempted murder after a shooting.

On Monday, St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies were called to the 1000 block of Benoit Road and found a man in the driveway.

They found the man has been shot, and learned he had had a fight with a family member.

They identified the family member as Gilbert Helaire Jr., 49, and found him at a local hospital where he was being treated for injuries he sustained in the fight.

Deputies arrested Helaire on a warrant for attempted second-degree murder and booked him into the parish jail. His bond has been set at $100,000 and the investigation is ongoing.