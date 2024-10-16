Breaux Bridge man booked in child sex abuse case

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Breaux Bridge man and accused him of using money or gifts to get minors to have sex with him.

Javien Demouchet, 32, was booked with 59 counts of trafficking of children for sexual purposes.

All those charges relate to the same child, deputies say.

The investigation began in July, when they received a complaint about suspected indecent behavior with a juvenile. After the investigation, deputies got a warrant and arrested Demouchet, Sheriff Becket Breaux says.

The investigation remains ongoing regarding other juvenile victims, which will result in additional charges, the sheriff says.