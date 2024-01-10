Watch Now
Breaux Bridge man arrested following weekend shooting

Posted at 6:01 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 19:01:50-05

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Breaux Bridge man in connection with a weekend shooting, Sheriff Becket Breaux announced today.

At approximately 1:04 am on Saturday, January 6, deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1000 block of Clarence Angelle Road in reference to a shooting at a residence.

According to Major Ginny Higgins, Public Information Officer, deputies located one male subject who sustained a single gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

During the course of the investigation, deputies learned that the victim and Kendrick James Alexander, Jr., 19, of Breaux Bridge, were handling a firearm when Alexander pointed the gun at the victim and the firearm discharged, striking the victim, reports Major Higgins.

He was subsequently charged as follows:

  • 1 count-LA. R.S. 14:34 Aggravated Battery

Following his arrest, Alexander was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charge.
The investigation remains ongoing.

