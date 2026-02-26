Breaux Bridge man arrested after Cecilia schools put on lockdown

ST. MARTIN PARISH — One man was arrested after making threats to harm a child in school in Cecilia Wednesday morning.

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a woman on Will Angelle Road in Arnuadville around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. The caller told dispatch that her estranged boyfriend, now identified as Anthony Potier, 33, threatened to damage her home. Deputies visited her home, where they found no damage, but the woman then told deputies that Potier threatened to harm her child, who was in school at the time.

Out of an abundance of cautions, the schools in the Cecilia area were all put on lockdown while deputies responded to the child's schools.

While responding to the school, deputies spotted Potier traveling along Anse Broussard Highway in Cecilia. Deputies detained and arrested Potier. He now faces the following charges:

