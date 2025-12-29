Breaux Bridge infant dies in weekend fire

State Fire Marshal investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that burned a mother, injured two of her children and claimed the life of her baby - just three days after Christmas.

Fire Marshal officials say the Breaux Bridge Fire Department was called to the 1100 block of Poydras Place in Breaux Bridge around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A baby died as a result of the fire; the mother was burned and two siblings were overcome by smoke inhalation but survived, officials say.

SFM investigators have not determined whether the home had a working smoke alarm. The cause and origin of the fire remain under active investigation.

This tragedy is a good reminder to everyone to make sure they have functioning smoke alarms in their home.

"Fire deaths are always tragic, and many can be prevented,” said DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J. Adams. “Working smoke alarms give families the critical early warning needed to escape. Our Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and installation to help ensure every household has this essential protection.”

For more information or to request a free smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department.

