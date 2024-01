Breaux Bridge High and St. Martinville Jr. High to reopen Monday

Prev Next KATC

Posted at 10:24 AM, Jan 21, 2024

Breaux Bridge High School and St. Martinville Jr. High will reopen Monday, January 22, 2024. According to Superintendent Frederick Wiltz, the schools were closed due to low water pressure issues.



Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.