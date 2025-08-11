Breaux Bridge council to discuss rezoning, board to hear truck stop appeal Tuesday

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The Breaux Bridge City Council and Board of Adjustment will meet Tuesday evening with key decisions on the agenda.

The council will convene at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 101 Berard Street. One of the main items up for discussion is a proposal to rezone the Camille Subdivision from residential (R-1) to residential (R-4), which would allow mobile homes in the neighborhood. The subdivision includes lots along Suzie Drive, Ruby Drive, Sidney Drive and part of Wild Cherry Lane.

Immediately following the council meeting, the Board of Adjustment will hear an appeal over zoning for property at the northwest corner of Exit 109 along Interstate 10. Developers want to build a truck stop, truck wash and casino at the site, which is zoned C-5, Interstate 10 Commercial Corridor and Gateway District.

Both meetings are open to the public.

For full agendas, visit breauxbridgela.net.