Boil water advisory issued in advance for the City of Breaux Bridge

ST. MARTIN PARISH — The City of Breaux Bridge Water Plant manager released the following information.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2026, the City of Breaux Bridge Water System will be making modifications at the water plant that could possibly expose the water to microbiological contamination.

The waters that are stored in the elevated towers are safe for consumption while the modifications are under way.

While our water plant crew will do everything possible to protect the water supply, the water produced after the modifications are complete may be of questionable microbiological quality and will be tested through the Louisiana Health Department laboratories.

Therefore, as a precaution, the City of Breaux Bridge Water System is issuing a boil water advisory effective 12:00 p.m., March 18, 2026, for the entire City of Breaux Bridge. This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Health Department.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding

a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled. The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe. For updates on this Boil Advisory, contact Joseph Guidry at (337) 316-0674.