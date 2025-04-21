Boil water advisory issued for Stephensville after line break

ST. MARTIN PARISH — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for all residents in Stephensville after a contractor accidentally broke a water line near the community's recreation park, according to St. Martin Water & Sewer.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice as crews work to repair the damage and ensure the water supply is safe. Neighbors are being asked to boil all water intended for consumption—including water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or rinsing food—for at least one full minute.

Residents with questions can contact the St. Martin Water & Sewer office at 985-384-7721.