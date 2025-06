CECILIA, La. — Cecilia Water Corporation is under a boil advisory due to a water main break across from Madeline Boulevard.

The advisory affects customers from all of the east side of Bayou Teche, all of the Cecilia area, all of Anse Broussard Highway, all of the Grand Anse area and all of the Grand Point area up to 3163 Grand Point Hwy.

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.