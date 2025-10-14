Basinkeepers host meetings about sedimentation

The Atchafalaya Basinkeeper organization is hosting two community meetings about sedimentation in the Atchafalaya Basin.

"We at Atchafalaya Basinkeeper have been sounding the alarm about the Basin filling in with sedimentation for years. This fall is a pivotal moment for the state as the Basin is being included in the state's Coastal Restoration Master Plan for the first time. It is of utmost importance for the future of all of South Louisiana that the plan protects the flood holding capacity of the Basin. We are partnering with LCPA-West to organize community meetings Wednesday October 15 and December 10 to inform the public as we mobilize support for our proposal to CPRA," a release states.

Attendees can learn about the group's project proposal to mine the unwanted sediment from the Basin and use it to benefit the coastal parishes threatened by severe land loss.

"The participation of the public and parish governments is crucial to move this management plan forward," the release states.

The first meeting is set for Wednesday, October 15 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Catahoula Multipurpose Building at Clayton Boudreaux Memorial Park, Catahoula Park Road, St Martinville, La 70582

The second meeting is set for Wednesday, December 10 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Bayou Pigeon Heritage Hall, 39315 LA-75 Plaquemine, LA 70764

