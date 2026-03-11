Atelier de la Nature needs help finishing their greenhouse

Volunteers are needed this weekend to help complete the greenhouse at the Atelier de la Nature.

"The Atelier community greenhouse is underway, and we need a few more helping hands this Sunday 3/15 from 11a-4p, to continue the work. By helping build the greenhouse, you are contributing to a meaningful space that will directly support our community," a release states.

This greenhouse will be open to the community to grow their own produce, and support Atelier's food sovereignty programs. It will allow us to grow fresh produce for cooking classes, supply ingredients for workshops, support our upcoming farmers market, and provide hands-on learning opportunities for children and adults year-round.

"Whether you can join us for a few hours or the whole day, your help makes a real difference. No experience needed, just bring your energy. We will provide lunch, drinks and snacks," the release states.

To get more information or to sign up, email info@atelierdelanature.org

The Atelier de la Nature is located at 2008 Coteau Rodaire Hwy, Arnaudville.