Arnaudville man booked with January slaying

St. Martin Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection with the January slaying of Ryan Charles.

Charles, 32, was found in a wooded area in Cecilia, a day after his family reported him missing. He had died of gunshot wounds, deputies say.

On Thursday, following a lengthy investigation, deputies arrested Durrell Edmond, 39, also of Arnaudville, on a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder in the slaying.

Following his arrest, he was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the identity of any individuals associated with this homicide, is encouraged to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030. Tips can also be submitted using the free P3 Tips App.

All callers will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.