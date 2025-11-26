Applications open for toy drive

The application for toys from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office Toy Drive are now open.

Applications will be accepted until Monday December 1, 2025. The application may close earlier if the limit of applications is reached.

Children infant through 12 years are eligible, as long as they live in St. Martin Parish and their family meets income requirements.

Applicants must be a parent or legal guardian. To apply, you must be a resident of St. Martin Parish and be able to provide proof of residence and proof of income. Children must reside in the household listed on the application.

If you want to apply for this year's toy drive, contact Sgt. Tracy Etienne by calling 337-394-2613 or email tlouis at stmartinsheriff.org