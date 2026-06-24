Andrew Broussard appointed interim St. Martinville police chief

ST. MARTIN PARISH — Andrew Broussard has been appointed interim chief of the St. Martinville Police Department, Mayor Jason Willis announced.

Broussard began his career with the department in 2012 as a patrol officer. He later served as a detective in 2014, patrol sergeant in 2015, CID sergeant in 2017 and deputy chief in 2020.

Willis said Broussard has shown a commitment to public service throughout his career and has earned the respect of fellow officers, city employees and residents.

“His experience, professionalism, and leadership make him exceptionally qualified to guide the department during this transition,” Willis said in the announcement.

Willis said he has confidence in Broussard’s ability to lead the department, support officers and continue the work of protecting the community and maintaining public trust.

The mayor thanked Broussard for accepting the role and for his continued service to the city.