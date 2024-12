ST. MARTIN PARISH — An accident on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 130 has blocked all lanes, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Louisiana Highway 975 and has caused significant traffic delays. Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes if possible.

Emergency responders are on the scene working to clear the roadway, but there is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.