A proud farewell: soldiers spend final day in Louisiana with family before deployment

BREAUX BRIDGE, KATC - Patriotism and emotion filled the air Saturday morning as 131 National Guard soldiers gathered with loved ones at the U.S. National Guard Armory in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana for a deployment ceremony ahead of a yearlong mission in Kenya.

Families embraced, children waved flags, and proud parents stood shoulder-to-shoulder with community members to support the soldiers as they prepare to depart for East Africa.

“I am super proud of him and everything that he’s accomplished and how brave he is,” said Mattie O’Brien, mother of deploying soldier Bret Guidry. “It’s honorable, not just him but every one of these young men and women in here today.”

Chants and cheers echoed through the armory as soldiers stood in formation, many taking their last moments before deployment to hug spouses and reassure young children.

Alpha Company Commander Capt. Alan Favalora spoke to the importance of family support during deployments.

“Without our family support, we wouldn’t be able to get through this,” he said. “It helps us get through, it takes the mental load off a little bit so it allows us to do what we need to do for the military.”

The deployment to Kenya is part of ongoing U.S. military operations in the region focused on security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts.

Though the farewell was filled with emotion, pride was the prevailing sentiment.

“I’m going to tell him that I’m proud of him, to stay alert, and that God is with him,” O’Brien said.