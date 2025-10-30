Yambilee Building transforms into Halloween haunted house

The 4th annual St. Landry Parish Haunted House returns with frightful fun at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.
Admission is $2 per person and is open October 29–31, 6–9 PM.
The Yambilee Building is located at 1939 W Landry St, Opelousas, LA 70570.
