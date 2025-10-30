Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Yambilee Building transforms into Halloween haunted house

The 4th annual St. Landry Parish Haunted House returns with frightful fun at the Yambilee Building in Opelousas.

Admission is $2 per person and is open October 29–31, 6–9 PM.

The Yambilee Building is located at 1939 W Landry St, Opelousas, LA 70570.

