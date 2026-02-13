World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-Off returning to Eunice

Registration is now open for the 39th Annual World Championship Crawfish Étouffée Cook-Off, which will take place in Eunice on March 28.

Competitors can enter the amateur or professional categories, as well as the best-decorated booth category, for a $75 entry fee. Trophies will be awarded for first, second, and third place in each category.

"This is the 39th year for the cook-off, and we have it in Eunice because Eunice, Louisiana, is the center point of the crawfish production in the world," said Susan Vigee, President of the Eunice Chamber of Commerce. "The 50-mile radius of Eunice produces 95% of the world's crawfish. So, we celebrate that every year with a cook-off."

The event celebrates nearly four decades of Cajun tradition with food, music, and culture. Judges will begin sampling entries at 11 a.m., so organizers recommend arriving early.

"We'll have our judges doing the sampling by 11 o'clock, so come a little earlier. By noon, 1 o'clock, we're typically out of étouffée," said Deborah Eckholdt, a board member of the Eunice Chamber of Commerce. "So, if you wanna come and eat, come a little bit early, that way you can get it and then just enjoy the music the rest of the day."

Board member Jacob Bergeron adds that anyone can participate in the event.

"They don't have to be just from Eunice; they can be from the surrounding Acadiana area," according to Bergeron. "So, come out and have fun and come participate. Come show us what your etoufee is all about."

The registration deadline is March 25. For more information, call the Eunice Chamber of Commerce at (337) 457-2565.