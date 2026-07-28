Work planned on Opelousas water system

The City of Opelousas announces that work is planned on the water system this week.

A repair to the main water transmission line on Thursday, July 30. The project is part of ongoing maintenance and improvement on the city's water infrastructure, officials say.

"During the repair, customers may experience low water pressure, temporary interruptions in water service, or water discoloration. These conditions are expected to be temporary while crews complete the necessary work," a release states.

Officials did not give a time frame and encouraged residents to "plan accordingly while maintenance is underway."