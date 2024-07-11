Watch Now
Woman shot, man in custody in Eunice shooting

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 11, 2024

One person is wounded and another in custody following a shooting early Thursday in Eunice.

Eunice Police tell us they were called to Gaspard Street around 5:30 a.m. and found a woman with a gunshot wound near a ditch in front of a home. EMS personnel arrive and took her to a hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious, police say.

She was awake and talking when police found her.

Police have a man in custody but haven't released names yet. They're asking anyone who has any information about the incident to call Eunice Police or St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers.

