Woman booked with murder in overdose

The Opelousas Police Department has booked a woman with murder in connection with a fatal overdose.

Raketra Tyler of Opelousas was booked with second-degree murder, accused of distributing drugs containing fentanyl to a woman who later died of an overdose back in August 2024.

Police were called to the 800 block of Lemoine Drive and found an unresponsive woman in an apartment. Life-saving efforts were not successful and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives found evidence of narcotic use in the apartment, and after talking to witnesses determined that Tyler allegedly provided drugs to the woman who died. The drugs were believed to contain fentanyl.

Detectives arrested Tyler on March 29, and she allegedly admitted to providing the narcotics on the night of the victim’s death.

Chief Graig Leblanc expressed his appreciation for the citizens who came forward with crucial information that led to the arrest. He also urges anyone with additional details related to this case to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All calls can remain anonymous, and further arrests may be possible as the investigation continues.