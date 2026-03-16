Woman arrested for cruelty; 10 kids removed

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's depties have arrested a Church Point woman and removed 10 children from a home following a cruelty investigation.

Deputies say Christy Sue Enriquez, 51, initially tried to blame a teenager for the incidents, but deputies say she was the perpetrator.

She was booked with two counts felony cruelty to juveniles and one count false swearing for purposes of violating public health and safety.

“An anonymous report from a school to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) revealed possible cruelty to juveniles. DCFS notified the Juvenile Detectives at the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and an investigation was initiated," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. "The alleged incident is to have occurred on March 5, 2026 with two juveniles under the age of 10.”

“Enriquez initially implicated a 17-year-old female as the perpetrator of the cruelty. The thorough investigation by DCFS and our juvenile detective uncovered the deceit and will facilitate justice. Ten children were removed from the home by DCFS," the sheriff said.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.