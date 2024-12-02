Woman accused of multiple sex crimes against juveniles

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — A 31-year-old woman is behind bars, accused of multiple sex crimes against juveniles.

On December 1, 2024, Keirsten White presented herself to deputies at the St. Landry Parish Jail and stated that she wished to turn herself in for physically and sexually abusing children, both under the age of four, according to a spokesperson for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

With this statement and no outstanding warrants, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office began its investigation. Detectives with the Juvenile Division could determine, through Keirsten White's cooperation, the extent of the criminal activity involving the children.

White was arrested on charges of indecent behavior with juveniles, first-degree rape, sexual battery, and cruelty to juveniles.

Anyone with additional information about this crime can call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516.

