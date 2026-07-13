What to expect when you apply to FEMA

If you live in Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes and were affected by Tropical Storm Arthur that occurred June 17-18, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by flood insurance.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance



Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Download the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for mobile devices.

[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] for mobile devices. Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Home Inspections

Within 10 days after applying, a FEMA inspector may contact you to schedule an appointment. To prepare for the visit, please have the following available:



Photo identification.

Proof that you owned or occupied the house at the time of the disaster.

Receipts for home repairs or replacement of damaged items.

Pictures of any damage that may now be repaired.

For an accessible video on FEMA home inspections visit: FEMA Accessible: Home Inspections [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Your FEMA Letter

Within 10 days after the inspector’s visit, you will receive a letter in the mail or via email explaining your application status and how to respond. The letter will explain whether FEMA has approved you for assistance, how much, and how the assistance must be used.

If your letter says you’re not approved, it does not mean you’re denied. You may need to submit additional information or supporting documentation. The letter will explain how to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it. For an overview of the appeal process, visit Disagreeing with FEMA's Decision [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

Digital Payment

FEMA is partnering with the U.S. Treasury to provide options for survivors to receive their disaster assistance money more quickly through digital payments. When applying for FEMA assistance, survivors can select which method they prefer to receive their funds.

Payment can be issued through:



A direct deposit into your bank account.

A credit to your Visa or Mastercard debit card.

Your U.S. Debit Card used to receive other federal benefits.

An electronic check sent to a pre-paid debit card sent by FEMA.

PayPal account.

Digital payments can provide money to eligible survivors on the same day in most cases.