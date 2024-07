KROTZ SPINGS, La. — Water in Krotz Springs will turn off Monday, July 29, from around 8 pm to midnight, according to the town.

The cut-off is being done to make repairs to a water line. Everyone on the Krotz Springs Water System (town, south and north) will be affected, officials say.

There may be a discoloration in the water for a few minutes before it clears up.

Updates will be provided as more information is released.