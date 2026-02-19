Washington woman accused of assaulting teacher

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Washington woman in connection with the felony assault on a teacher.

Terrall Evette Babineaux, 46, was booked with Assault On a School Teacher by Non-student (Felony)

The incident happened on January 22 at North Central High School, at around 3 p.m., Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says.

The school's resource officer got the report the next day, and an investigation began. Video footage allegedly shows an "aggressive contact directed at the teacher," the sheriff said. The principal stepped in and escorted Babineaux and others away, he said. The teacher was afraid for her safety and didn't attend school the next day, he said.

“The video and subsequent statements resulted in an arrest warrant being obtained and executed on Terrall Babineaux. Violence in our schools, in any form, will not be tolerated. In every case, when sufficient evidence proves a violation of law, arrests will be made," the sheriff said.