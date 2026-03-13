Washington Community Festival returns March 21 with car show, live music and Cajun food

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Town of Washington is hosting the Washington Community Festival on Saturday, March 21, 2026, in historic downtown Washington, Louisiana. The free, family-friendly event celebrates Acadiana culture and small-town spirit with a full day of live music, food, and community activities.

The festival features local food and craft vendors, community booths, a plant sale by the Washington Garden Club, and the 5th Annual Car Show along Veterans Memorial Highway. Local businesses, artisans, musicians, and civic organizations are all expected to take part.

The Car Show will display a wide range of classic and modern vehicles. Awards include Top 30, Mayor's Choice, and Best in Show. Car enthusiasts can register onsite in the morning, and winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

The festival also welcomes back the Catfish Cookoff, where local teams will serve their best dishes to judge Jason Huguet, Chef/Owner of the Steamboat Warehouse Restaurant. Cookoff winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m.

Live music throughout the day includes a Cajun/Creole Jam Session with Mark Ardoin at 10:30 a.m., followed by Don Fontenot Et Les Amis De La Louisiane at 1 p.m. and Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express at 4 p.m. The lineup spans Cajun, Zydeco, and regional music styles.

Family activities include Easter Bunny photos from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Schedule

10 a.m. — Opening ceremony; Car Show judging begins

10:30 a.m. — Cajun/Creole Jam with Mark Ardoin

11 a.m.–1 p.m. — Easter Bunny photos

1 p.m. — Don Fontenot Et Les Amis De La Louisiane

2 p.m. — Car Show winners announced

3:30 p.m. — Catfish Cookoff winners announced

4 p.m. — Horace Trahan & The Ossun Express

6 p.m. — Festival ends

For more information, including vendor opportunities and event updates, visit townofwashingtonevents.org.