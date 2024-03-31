Wanted fugitive captured in Eunice

EUNICE, La. — On March 30, just before 1:30 pm, the Eunice Police Department received multiple tips that Theobegi Levier, 30, of Eunice, with multiple felony warrants, was at a private residence on Alexandre Street.

According to Eunice Police, Levier is known to be armed and dangerous. While conducting surveillance in an unmarked vehicle, officers observed a person matching Levier's description enter the residence. Officers then obtained a search warrant for the residence.

In order to prevent Levier from fleeing and endangering the public while Eunice Police waited for additional officers and resources, a perimeter was set up to contain Levier.

Chief Kyle LeBouef said the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team was summoned to assist the Eunice Police Department in taking Levier into custody. Upon entering the residence, S.W.A.T. team members located Levier hiding in the attic of the residence, at which time he surrendered to officers without incident or injury.

Levier was wanted for the following: Aggravated Arson, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated 2ndDegree Battery, Battery of a Dating Partner, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Illegal Use of Weapons, Cruelty to Animals, and State Probation and Parole Violations. Levier is also suspected of other criminal acts that are still under investigation, officials report.

"The Eunice Police Department would like to thank members of the Eunice City Marshals Office and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team for their assistance in helping bring a peaceful resolution to the incident," said Chief LeBouef. "We would also like to thank the citizens that provided the critical information needed to help capture Levier."